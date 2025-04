TEMPLETON — Revenge never tasted sweeter! The Templeton varsity girls softball team annihilated Atascadero 18-2 on Tuesday, flipping the script after a tough loss last time. Tegan Jay was unstoppable, allowing zero earned runs in four innings while going 3-for-3 at the plate. Emma Kriling and Jessie Branch delivered clutch performances, racking up runs and RBIs. Templeton’s offense was on fire, boasting a .568 OBP — their best in over a year.

Photos by Adisyn Vegas

