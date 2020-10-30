Each of the 10 CIF sections selected coaches

SACRAMENTO — Paso Robles High School Bearcats Cross Country Coach Ivan Huff was one of the CIF Central Section’s nominees for the CIF NFHS California State Coach of the Year award for the 2019-20 school.

The 150 coaches from throughout the state were selected based on the positive work they have done with the student-athletes in their respective sports programs.

“The CIF would like to thank and honor these well-deserving coaches for all they do for the student-athletes of California as their efforts go far beyond the court, field, mat, track, or pool deck,” said CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti.

As these coaches move forward in the NFHS Coach of the Year awards process, updates will be shared accordingly at www.cifstate.org.

