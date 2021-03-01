Cal Poly softball defeats Boise State 2-0 in first game of doubleheader

FULLERTON — On Friday afternoon, in only her second career start, former Greyhound Bailey Doherty tossed a complete game no-hitter and added a home run for the Cal Poly Mustangs in their 2-0 defeat of Boise State in game one of a doubleheader.

The legend only continues to grow for the Atascadero High School alum who racked up 48 wins, ten no-hitters and five perfect games in only three years as the Greyhounds ace. Doherty verbally committed to the Mustangs her sophomore year and in only two starts as a freshman has proved that she can dominate Division 1 competition just as she did while in orange and grey.

Against Boise State on Friday, Doherty struck out 12 batters through six innings, allowing no hits, and was only two walks away from perfection. As if shutting out the opposition without allowing any hits weren’t enough, Doherty also blasted a solo home run over the right-field fence in her first at-bat of the game, which would ultimately prove to be the winning run.

