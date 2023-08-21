Templeton High will have its home opener vs. Nipomo on Thursday, Aug. 24

TEMPLETON — New Templeton High School (THS) girls volleyball coach Meredith Phillips recently met with and announced this year’s Eagles varsity girls volleyball team. This team is stacked with many familiar faces, talent, determination, and energy.

When asked what stands out about this year’s team Phillips said, “The thing I have appreciated most about the girls on varsity is their drive and work ethic. They show up every day ready to give 100 percent effort for whatever I ask of them. They are engaged, ask questions, and I can tell this group will do whatever it takes to win.”

Anyone who saw the girls play last year knows that there is a lot of talent on this year’s team.

“Our biggest strength is the versatility of the girls. I feel comfortable putting almost everyone in any position and they will perform at a high level,” Phillips said. “This is awesome to see as a coach because I can change the lineups constantly depending on our opponent or what we might need for the game. I think one of our challenges might be our size. On paper, we aren’t the most physical team, but I have full confidence that the hustle that I have seen in this team will easily make up for that.”

The new Eagles coach comes with a lot of knowledge and experience when it comes to volleyball. She graduated from Cal Poly where she played as a middle blocker on the Division I indoor team from 2018-2022. She made all-conference all four years and was a captain for three, leading Cal Poly to a Big West Championship and multiple NCAA tournaments. She has coached at 805 Elite Volleyball Club for the past four years. She is originally from Houston, Texas, but is excited to be staying on the Central Coast.

Volleyball fans won’t have long to wait to see the girls hit the floor. Eagles open their season Tuesday, Aug. 22, on the road at cross-town rival Atascadero and then have their home opener vs. Nipomo on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Featured Image: The Templeton High School girls volleyball team members are (back row, from left) Ella Pinson, Kennedy McAdoo, Skye Davis, Hunter Hillman, Lucia Barroso, Bradee Breckenridge, and Coach Meredith Phillips; (front row, from left) Adi Guffey, Tanna Tartaglia, Jayden Fielder and Emma Wright. Contributed Photo

