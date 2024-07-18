Three local agriculture leaders honored at California Mid-State Fair

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Local agriculture organizations recognized three San Luis Obispo County farmers and ranchers during the California Mid-State Fair’s annual Cattlemen and Farmers Day at the Paso Robles Event Center on July 18. The 2024 award recipients are: Brian Talley, Agriculturalist of the Year; Vicki Janssen, CattleWoman of the Year; and Aaron Lazanoff, Cattleman of the Year. The respective awards were selected by members of the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau, San Luis Obispo County CattleWomen, and San Luis Obispo County Cattlemen’sAssociation.

“Every year, San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau, Cattlemen’s Association, and Cattlewomen select a member who has dedicated their lives to serving the community through farming, ranching, and advocating for agriculture. This tradition started in 1963,” said Farm Bureau Executive Director Paul Clark. “These recipients all have gone above and beyond to make San Luis Obispo County a diversified and successful agricultural powerhouse, topping one billion dollars in crop value per year.”

Brian Talley, 2024 Agriculturalist of the Year

Brian Talley. Photos by Tom Meinhold Photography.

The San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau has named Brian Talley of Talley Farms and Talley Vineyards as the 2024 Agriculturalist of the Year. Brian, along with his cousins Ryan and Todd, leads the fourth generation of Talley Farms, which produces vegetables, seed crops, citrus, and avocados. Brian also heads Talley Vineyards, known for its acclaimed wines. The Talley family has been farming in the region since 1948, continuously expanding their operations. Brian is heavily involved in community support, including the Fund for Vineyard and Farm Workers. The Farm Bureau commends Brian and the Talley family for their significant contributions to local agriculture.

San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau has given the Agriculturalist of the Year award annually since 1988, making Brian Talley the 36th person to receive this honor.

Vicki Janssen, 2024 CattleWoman of the Year

Vicki Janssen. Photos by Tom Meinhold Photography.

Vicki Janssen has been named the 2024 Cattlewoman of the Year by the San Luis Obispo County Cattlewomen. Born in Santa Monica, Vicki moved to San Luis Obispo to attend Cal Poly, where she earned a degree in Physical Education. She has worked extensively in county government, including roles with the Board of Supervisors and as District Director for Assembly District 35. Active in the community, Vicki is involved in numerous organizations such as the Sheriff’s Posse and the San Luis Obispo Law Enforcement Assistance Foundation. The Cattlewomen commend her dedication to agriculture, community service, and their organization.

San Luis Obispo County cattlewomen has given the Cattlewoman of the Year award annually since 1965, making Vicki Janssen the 59th person to receive this honor.

Aaron Lazanoff, 2024 Cattleman of the Year

Aaron Lazanoff. Photos by Tom Meinhold Photography.

Aaron Lazanoff has been named the 2024 Cattleman of the Year by the San Luis Obispo County Cattlemen’sAssociation. Aaron is the Ranch Manager at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, overseeing cattle operations and managing 5,000 acres since 2008. Raised in Carmel Valley, he has extensive experience in ranching and the cattle business. Aaron graduated from Cal Poly with a degree in animal science and has worked on various ranches, including the historic Turner Ranch in Oklahoma. He plays an active role in the Cattlemen’s Association and mentors the next generation of cattlemen. Aaron and his wife, Kristy, have three sons involved in youth rodeo.

San Luis Obispo County Cattlemen’s Association congratulates Aaron and is grateful for his dedication to the beef industry, to Cal Poly, and to the community.

Read more about the winners and our coverage of the annual Cattlemen and Farmers Day in next week’s issue of Paso Robles Press.

Photos by Tom Meinhold Photography.

