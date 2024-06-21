Catedral De Mi Padre of Paso Robles won Best of Class Agave for their Ensamble Mexicano

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair has announced the winners of the 22nd Annual Central Coast Wine Competition (CCWC). The competition is presented by Community West Bank and KRUSH 92.5 FM and the 9th Annual California Craft Spirits Competition (CCSC) presented by Visit Atascadero.

The Central Coast Wine Competition named Eberle Winery as the 2024 Winery of the Year. This is the second time they have won this award going back to 2013. The Paso Robles winery had all 12 entries placed in this year’s competition. They took home Best of Show and Best White honors along with three best of class and double gold awards, five golds, three silvers and one bronze.

Wine:

Best of Show/Best of White — Eberle Winery, Paso Robles, 2023 Viognier

Best Dessert — Glunz Family Winery & Cellars, Paso Robles, Mission Angelica

Best Red — Volatus, Paso Robles, 2022 Tannat

Best Rosé — Delicato Family Wines, Monterey, 2023 Sofia Rosé

Spirits:

Best of Show/Best of Class Gin — Griffo, Petaluma, Scott Street Gin

Best of Class Agave — Catedral De Mi Padre, Paso Robles, Ensamble Mexicano

Best of Class Liqueur — Griffo, Petaluma, Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur

Best of Class Vodka — Golden Eagle Vodka, Lake Forest, Golden Eagle Vodka

All entries from both competitions were also entered in the Packaging and Design Competition sponsored by Customizable.com.

Wine: Best of Show — Absolution Cellars, 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon

Spirits: Best of Label — Single Bottle: Gold: Pendray’s Distillery Amaro

“The wine and spirit industries in California produce extraordinary products, especially here on the central coast and we are proud to be able to showcase many of the best. We look forward to displaying these winning entries during the 2024 California Mid-State Fair,” said Colleen Bojorquez, CEO.

Full results for all competitions can be found online at centralcoastwinecomp.com.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “Wide Open Spaces!”

Feature Image by Brittany App

