PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is offering patrons the opportunity to park off-site and then catch a free ride to the Fair. Look for the American Star buses, operating each day of the Fair from 4 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. The Paso Robles Event Center has very limited on-site parking options, and the free shuttle program is a great way to save money.

Shuttle locations for pick-up and drop-off:

Albertsons Parking Lot @ City Bus Stop

City Hall @ 10th/Spring

Lowe’s Hardware @ Main Parking Lot

Please make sure you do not park in restricted areas, as your automobile may be towed at your expense (parking is 100 percent the individual’s responsibility). Please be aware and kind to neighboring businesses. Please allow for ample time to get to the Fair, purchase admission tickets and gain admission to the Fair.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll! Connect with them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

