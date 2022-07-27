The pancake breakfast is hosted by the Paso Robles Main Street Association and CMSF

PASO ROBLES — Don’t miss out on the 27th Annual Pancake Breakfast in the Paso Robles City Park, hosted by the Paso Robles Main Street Association and the California Mid-State Fair this Thursday, July 28.

As tradition, a free pancake breakfast is held in the park with music, a visit from the CMSF Queen and Court, and Harris Stage Line Hayrides.

The Pancake Breakfast is from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Downtown City Park. On the menu is fluffy pancakes, eggs, sausage, orange juice, and coffee.

While the breakfast is free, a ticket is still needed. Head to any participating downtown merchants with the sign in their window. For more information, call the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street office at (805) 238-4103 or visit pasoroblesdowntown.org/downtown-event/free-pancake-breakfast-calif-mid-state-fair-downtown-paso-robles-main-street/?fbclid=IwAR3CpSNSpL0sP_JkTQU9BIZ2PAxdzXTg99XQfUE4BFn_0LsA628kog0c70Q

