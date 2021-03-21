ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce announced that this year’s Annual Gala and Awards will be held virtually on Saturday, Apr. 17 at 7 p.m.

The theme for this year’s event is “Speakeasy Night,” full of fun and excitement all from the comfort of your own home.

This event is the Chambers premier annual event that kicks off a year-long body of work to empower local businesses to thrive as the community begins to emerge towards a post-pandemic environment.

From dynamic local speakers, fantastic local entertainment, and an interactive silent auction, this will be an exciting and fast-paced event that is open to the entire community. Similar to previous years, the Gala will feature awards for Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, and Ambassador of the Year.

“Due to the uncertainty of being able to meet in person, the Gala is moving forward virtually with a ‘speakeasy’ theme,” Josh Cross, Interim CEO of the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, said. “We wanted a theme that felt reflective of the times in the sense that we are asking folks to safely celebrate in their own homes while participating in an event that will support the economic future of our community.”

Attendees can select from three themed ticket options ranging from $25 to $125.

The ‘Moonshine’ ticket includes a raffle ticket for an item valued at $350 or more.

The ‘Side Car’ ticket includes a raffle ticket, a take-out charcuterie platter, baguette, and bottle of wine.

The ‘Bees Knees’ package includes a raffle ticket, take-out dinner for two, and a bottle of wine.

“We are excited to partner with some of our community’s top restaurants and purveyors to offer high-quality take-out dining experiences and know that attendees will feel good about supporting an important local industry” says Cross.

Three fun VIP experiences from Alta Colina Winery, Wild Fields Brewhouse, and Forager Spirits will begin at 5:30 p.m. on the evening of the Gala and hosted by the owners of the businesses.

To purchase tickets, visit Atascadero Chamber Speakeasy Gala.

This year funds from Speakeasy Night will support local entrepreneurs and new businesses in our community!

Contributions go towards the expansion of BridgeWorks Coworking Spaces in downtown Atascadero.

Bridgeworks Coworking provides functional and affordable spaces to work in our community. That means that every ticket purchased and items that are bid on supports the local entrepreneurial spirit of Atascadero!

Besides that, they guarantee that this event will be the bee’s knees!

Tickets are limited, to buy yours today visit Atascadero Chamber Speakeasy Gala

The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce exists to be the Catalyst for business growth, the Convener for leaders and influencers, and the Champion for a stronger community, atascaderochamber.org



