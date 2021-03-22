SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A project to clean, paint and construct an inspection access system “catwalk” on the Cold Spring Bridge on Highway 154 is now underway.

Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. and on Fridays from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Delays are not expected to exceed 10 minutes.

This project will include a cleaning and re-painting of the bridge in its original color and the construction of a catwalk beneath the bridge deck to allow easier access for future bridgework, resulting in minimal delays for travelers. The project will also include a native plant restoration on the bridge abutments.

The contractor for this $7 million project is Certified Coatings of Fairfield, CA. This project is expected to be completed in the Spring of 2023.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, motorists may call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit our District 5 website at: dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

