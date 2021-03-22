SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The northbound US Highway 101 on-ramp at Salinas Street will be closed 24/7 for a two-week period beginning Sunday, Apr. 4 at 9 p.m. until Friday, Apr. 16 at 9 p.m.

This closure is necessary so that Caltrans can perform repairs to nearby sewer lines. Electronic message boards will be posted to advise all travelers about this ramp closure.

Motorists may use the US 101 northbound on-ramps at Hot Springs Road or North Milpas Street.

The contractor for this $175,000 project is Lash Construction of Santa Barbara, CA.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, motorists may call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at: 805-549-3318 or can visit our website at: dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

