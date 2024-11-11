PASO ROBLES — In celebration of Veterans Day, The Floral Parlor is honored to recognize local heroes by offering complimentary patriotic boutonnieres to veterans. As a community deeply rooted in patriotism, this initiative expresses gratitude and support for those who have served the country.

This weekend, veterans and their loved ones are invited to call The Floral Parlor to reserve a beautiful patriotic boutonniere as a token of appreciation for their sacrifices and dedication. Each boutonniere is thoughtfully designed to reflect the spirit of the nation and the bravery of those who have protected freedoms.

advertisement

The Floral Parlor honors Veterans with free patriotic boutonnieres for Veterans Day

“Honoring veterans is essential for this community,” said Sunny Sheldrake, owner of The Floral Parlor. “This initiative serves as a heartfelt thank you for their service, ensuring they feel recognized and celebrated on this important day.”

To reserve a boutonniere for a favorite veteran, please call (805) 286-4512. Community members are encouraged to spread the word and help honor those who have made significant sacrifices for the nation.

Join The Floral Parlor this Veterans Day and participate in this heartfelt tribute to veterans. Together, the community can ensure they feel the love and support that defines Paso Robles.

About The Floral Parlor:

Located in the heart of Paso Robles, The Floral Parlor specializes in creating stunning floral arrangements for all occasions. The mission is to bring beauty and joy to the community through the art of floral design.

For more information, please visit thefloralparlor.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...