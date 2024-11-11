North County Update as of Monday, Nov. 11, 2 p.m.

San Luis Obispo County

As of Monday, election results are in with 53.97% of the total registered voters casting ballots. San Luis Obispo County reported a turnout of 182,548 votes from polling and mail-in ballots combined. With results still coming in, North County races and measures are shaping up as follows:

Atascadero City Council

With two council seats up for grabs, Mark Dariz is now in the lead with 34.12% (4,924 votes), closely followed by Seth Peek at 34.04% (4,913 votes) and Tori Keen at 31.84% (4,595 votes).

Atascadero Mayor

Charles Bourbeau is running unopposed, securing 100% of the vote (6,844 votes) in his bid for re-election.

Atascadero Unified School Board

The race for three open school board seats shows Joey Arnold leading with 22.16% (5,966 votes), followed by Corinne Kuhnle at 20.98% (5,648 votes), and Jodi Taylor at 19.87% (5,350 votes).

Measure B-24 Atascadero Unified School District

Measure B-24, requiring a 55% majority to pass, stands with “Yes” votes ahead at 55.30% (6,881 votes) and “No” votes at 44.70% (5,563 votes).

City Measures in Atascadero

Measure M-24, requiring a 55% majority to pass, is still close, with “No” votes ahead at 50.90% (4,677 votes) and “Yes” votes at 49.10% (4,511 votes). Meanwhile, Measure L-24, needing just over 50%, appears set to pass with 70.80% support (7,031 votes).

Paso Robles City Council

District 1 : Kris Beal holds a narrow lead with 41.82% (785 votes), followed closely by Sharon Roden at 41.13% (772 votes).

: Kris Beal holds a narrow lead with 41.82% (785 votes), followed closely by Sharon Roden at 41.13% (772 votes). District 3 : Steve Gregory holds the lead with 44.16% (1,009 votes), followed by Michael Rivera with 34.14% (780 votes).

: Steve Gregory holds the lead with 44.16% (1,009 votes), followed by Michael Rivera with 34.14% (780 votes). District 4: Fred L. Strong, running unopposed, has a decisive lead with 100% (1,409 votes).

Paso Robles City Treasurer

Ryan Cornell is running unopposed, securing 100% of the vote (6,322 votes).

Paso Robles School Board

Trustee Area 3 : Nathan Williams leads with 64.56% (1,042 votes).

: Nathan Williams leads with 64.56% (1,042 votes). Trustee Area 5 : Laurene D. McCoy holds 56.32% (1,296 votes) over Tim Gearhart’s 43.68% (1,005 votes).

: Laurene D. McCoy holds 56.32% (1,296 votes) over Tim Gearhart’s 43.68% (1,005 votes). Trustee Area 6 : Leo Castillo has a narrow lead with 51.65% (734 votes) over Adelita Hiteshew at 48.35% (687 votes).

: Leo Castillo has a narrow lead with 51.65% (734 votes) over Adelita Hiteshew at 48.35% (687 votes). Trustee Area 7: Kenney Enney leads with 58.37% (1,290 votes) over Tracy Dauterman at 41.63% (920 votes).

Paso Robles Measure I-24

With 50% + 1 needed, Measure I-24 has received 54.88% support (4,984 votes), indicating it may pass.

Templeton Unified School District

Three board seats are up for election, with Ted Dubost leading at 27.87% (2,003 votes), followed by Cheryl Parks at 27.30% (1,962 votes) and Matt Allison at 26.74% (1,922 votes).

Measure D-24 for Templeton Unified School District Bonds

The bond measure narrowly misses the 55% threshold with “Yes” at 54.25% (2,119 votes) and “No” at 45.75% (1,787 votes).

National Presidential Election

Media outlets across the nation called the election early Wednesday morning, naming Trump the 47th president of the United States. He cleared the election with 277 electoral votes, with Vice President Kamala D. Harris earning 224.

As ballots continue to be counted, further updates will clarify final outcomes across races. Stay tuned for the latest election news as it unfolds.

