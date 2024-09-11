Roden was appointed to District 1 seat after John Hamon was appointed mayor in September of last year

PASO ROBLES — Councilwoman Sharon Roden has kicked off her campaign seeking to fill the remaining two-year term on the Paso Robles City Council, representing District 1.

“I am so excited to be out in our neighborhoods and community talking to voters about the issues they care about,” Roden stated. “I am working hard every day to help solve the key issues facing Paso residents, like addressing homelessness, ensuring public safety, and fixing our roads. Over the next two months leading up to Nov. 5, I look forward to discussing this progress and hearing directly from our residents about the direction they wish to take our community.”

Roden has lived in Paso Robles for over 45 years. After graduating from Cal Poly SLO with a degree in agricultural management, Roden began her career in her family business, growing pistachios in our local orchards. Roden has run her family farm for several decades and held leadership roles in advocacy organizations supporting the local agricultural industry.

Roden is launching her campaign with endorsements from community members and leaders, including Supervisor John Peschong, Paso Robles Mayor John Hamon, San Luis Obispo County Superintendent of Schools James Brescia, Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Trustee Kenney Enney, and former Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham.

Roden was appointed to the District 1 seat after John Hamon was appointed mayor in September of last year. She is running for the remaining two years of the normal council term.

Disclaimer: The publication of any campaign-related press releases by 13 Stars Media or any of its affiliated publications does not constitute an endorsement or support of any candidate, political party, or campaign.

