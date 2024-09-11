PRJUSD trustees approve the choir to attend famed New York City venue on April 3-7, 2025

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles High School Choir has been invited to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City. The trip is set for April 3-7, 2025, and was approved by the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Trustees with one dissenting vote by Dorian Baker.

The choir was invited to perform at Carnegie Hall by Dr. Scott Glyssen of Cal Poly Choirs to join him in a performance.Students will participate in rehearsals of major choral works and a culminating performance.

Choir Teacher Gaylene Ewing told the trustees, “I know that sending a group of Paso Robles students to perform on such a prestigious stage would be something that the community would be really proud to support.”

advertisement

Ewing, who has been teaching choir at the high school for four years, said that they have 22 students committed to attending the trip. According to the choir’s field trip request form, they originally had nearly 30 students going, bringing the total needed to raise for the trip under $70,000.

The choir has already raised enough funds for their deposit due Oct. 1. Other funding sources include just over $11,000 from Prop 28 funds and $5,000 from current Choir ASB funds. The cost is about $2,700 per student to attend.

Trustee Jim Cogan congratulated Ewing, saying, “What an amazing opportunity for our students and what a great job you and the students are doing to participate.”

However, Baker had concerns about approving the trip due to the use of the Prop 28 funds.

“I recognize what a wonderful opportunity this is,” said Baker. “I’m also hearing from people, from staff who are concerned that this is an inequitable distribution of funds for a small group. And I’m not convinced that it’s the best use of $11,000 to send one class to New York. I would approve it if it was all fundraised, but I have a hard time spending district resources to send one class to New York and to miss three days of school on top of it.”

Though it hasn’t been confirmed, Trustee Laurene McCoy suggested that she thinks this is the first time Paso Robles Choir has been to New York to sing in Carnegie Hall.

“I think that this [field trip] is an excellent opportunity … the influence that will have on our students that are reallypassionate about that [singing] could shape their future for an eternity,” said McCoy, who is a talented singer herself.

Originally set to be approved on the consent agenda, Baker pulled the item to be voted on separately. The choir’s field trip was approved by the board with a 6-1 vote, Baker dissenting.

The Paso Robles High School Choir will be holding fundraisers throughout the year for their Carnegie Hall trip. Paso Robles Press will provide updates as they become available.

The next Paso Robles Joint Unified School District meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...