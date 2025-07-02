PRJUSD honors Celis for her dedicated advocacy, leadership, and lasting impact on students and families

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) recently announced Sayra Celis as the recipient of the 2025 Key to the District award — an annual honor recognizing exceptional volunteerism and community impact.

Established during the 2024–25 school year, the award is the highest distinction the district bestows upon a volunteer or group, celebrating individuals whose dedication and service have made a meaningful and lasting difference in the lives of local students and families. Celis will be officially recognized during the district’s Annual Volunteer Appreciation Dinner.

“Through her exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication, Celis has become a powerful advocate for students and parents across our community,” the district said. “As the ELAC representative at Lewis Flamson Junior High School and the DELAC representative at Paso Robles High School, Sayra goes above and beyond to connect families with vital resources and support. With a proactive spirit and a heartfelt approach, she fosters a welcoming and connected school community where everyone feels valued. Sayra’s passion for advocacy and collaboration is a driving force that makes a real, lasting difference in the lives of students and families alike. We are deeply grateful for her dedication and proud to honor her as Volunteer of the Year.”

The Key to the District Award is the highest recognition the district bestows upon a volunteer or group of volunteers. It is awarded annually to an individual whose outstanding commitment, generosity, and service have made a significant and lasting impact on our schools, students, and community.

Nominees for this prestigious honor should meet the following general criteria:

Exceptional Service: Demonstrated sustained and meaningful volunteerism that goes above and beyond expectations in support of students, staff, or schools within the district.

Positive Impact: Contributed to measurable or clearly observable improvements in the school community, student well-being, or educational environment.

Inspiration and Leadership: Served as a role model through their actions, encouraging others to get involved and helping to foster a spirit of collaboration and civic engagement.

Alignment with District Values: Embodies the district’s core values such as integrity, compassion, collaboration, innovation, and overall commitment to student success.

Long-Term Contribution or Special Achievement: May reflect years of dedicated service or a single extraordinary act that significantly benefited the District.

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District extends its deepest gratitude to Sayra Celis and all volunteers whose passion and commitment continue to enrich the schools and strengthen our community.

