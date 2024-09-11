Paso Robles Varsity Volleyball secures decisive win over Atascadero, improving their season record to 5-3.

NORTH COUNTY — Congratulations to the Paso Robles Varsity Volleyball team for sweeping Atascadero in three sets on Tuesday, Sept. 10. The Bearcats displayed exceptional energy and teamwork, securing another big win and improving their season record to 5-3.

The Greyhounds, who hosted the Bearcats for their second match of the season, put up a fight but ultimately fell short. This marks Atascadero’s second loss to Paso Robles this season, following a close 3-2 match on Aug. 20.

The Greyhounds’ season record now stands at 7-10.

advertisement

Up next, the Bearcats will face Lompoc on Sept. 12, while Atascadero takes on Templeton, who holds a 3-2 record.

Photos by Rick Evans/PRP

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...