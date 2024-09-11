Funds will support purchase of sterilizer to improve care for underserved children in San Luis Obispo County

PASO ROBLES — Tolosa Children’s Dental Center (TCDC) recently received a $4,000 grant from AgWest Farm Credit. The funds from AgWest’s Rural Community Grant Project will be used to purchase a Statim G4 Sterilizer for the San Luis Obispo Center. The Statim is essential in creating a more efficient sterilization process. As a nonprofit and a significant oral health-care provider, TCDC relies on community support to provide quality, consistent care for underserved children. Tolosa Children’s Dental Center sincerely appreciates AgWest Farm Credit’s generosity.

AgWest Farm Credit is an agricultural lending cooperative with more than a century of experience serving farmers, ranchers, timber harvesters, and aquatic producers throughout the West.

Alexandra Chamberlain, executive director of TCDC, said, “Business partners like Ag West Farm Credit

help TCDC continue our mission and focus on providing oral health care for thousands of underserved

children in our community.”

TCDC is accepting new patients (MediCal Dental Provider) in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo with extended operating days in San Luis Obispo, Mondays through Thursdays. AgWest’s donation will have a significant impact on the oral health of children in San Luis Obispo County.

For more information on Tolosa Children’s Dental Center, visit TolosaChildrensDental.org

