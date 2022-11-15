Central Coast Moving Company helps ECHO move into newly renovated rooms

PASO ROBLES — The El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO), our community resource for safe and secure shelter to meet the needs of families and individuals experiencing homelessness, has a new look in Paso Robles.

The long-awaited move to the newly renovated rooms of the repurposed motel was accomplished last Wednesday with the help of a local business. Central Coast Moving was founded in 2015 by CEO Austin Yarborough, “Central Coast Moving strives to be an industry leading company through outstanding customer service and dynamic growth. The company is continuing to grow exponentially, relocating more and more families throughout the Central Coast as well as the United States.”

Central Coast Moving Company had a chance to give back, and Austin rose to the challenge. Offering to bring his team and equipment to the shelter, Austin led the staff in moving all of the beds, dressers, desks, tables, and more.

Staff from the shelter had the following to say.

“Austin and his team were friendly, helping, and hardworking. I can’t believe how smooth it went and we can’t say thank you enough. The team was amazing and we would recommend their services to anyone,” Kate Swarthout, Operations and Client Services Manager for ECHO.

The Central Coast Moving Company mission statement states, “Our story is one of hard work and a passion for helping people. We focus on treating moving like a craft, our employees like family, and our clients like neighbors.”

On this day that mission statement ran true, and with the help of Austin and his team of professional movers ECHO was able to successfully transition to their new location and provide services to residents and guests that night without skipping a beat.

It’s easy to donate to a cause, but to donate back to your community means that you get to see those effects in your hometown. Because of this donation from Central Coast Moving Company, ECHO was able transition the funds they would have spent on the move and put it towards resources and services such as meals, case management, shelter and more.

