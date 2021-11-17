The athletes will be playing Division 1 softball and baseball

PASO ROBLES — On Wednesday, Nov. 10, three Paso Robles High School (PRHS) Bearcat athletes signed National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) National Letters of Intent to play Division One softball and baseball.

Nov. 10 was the initial signing date for an NCAA National Letter of Intent in all sports other than football. Letters of Intent are accompanied by an official athletic scholarship agreement from the university the athlete is signing with.

The Bearcat athletes signed their letters at PRHS in front of family, friends, and the community.

Carson Turnquist

Jaiden Ralston

Bryson Hoier

Jaiden Ralston signed her National Letter of Intent to play for the Cyclones of Iowa State. She will be playing softball for head coach Jamie Pinkerton and his staff.

As a freshman, Ralston started every regular season and playoff game for the Bearcats. She racked up 199 strikeouts for the season finishing the year with a 1.15 ERA. She was named 1st team all Mountain League that year.

Ralston also plays for the California Suncats softball organization out of Gilroy. She was an outstanding player at the Alliance FastPitch tournament, one of the most prestigious softball tournaments in the nation, where she had an amazing 1.16 ERA with 33 strikeouts, only six walks in 36.1 innings pitched. She was ranked 3rd in strikeouts and finished first in wins for the whole tournament. Jaiden has pitched her way to the top, winning the Championship in her bracket. As she joins the Cyclones of Iowa State, we know she will be a great addition to this BIG 12 conference team.

Additionally, Bryson Hoier, Carson Turnquist signed Letters of Intent for baseball.

Turnquist has been a member of the Bearcat Baseball team at the varsity level for the past four years. He will be signing with the University of Oklahoma, where he plans to study either Health Science or Business.

As a PRHS team member, Turnquist was awarded the California Collegiate athletic association (CCAA) first-team all-league honor in 2021. He batted .400 with seven home runs and 45 RBI’s last season. As a pitcher, he went 6-1 with a 1.40 ERA and had 68 strikeouts in just 40 innings pitched.

Last but not least, Hoier has been a member of the very successful baseball team for the past four years, all on varsity.

He will be signing with Loyola Marymount University and plans on studying business. While at PRHS, Bryson earned CCAA Second Team All-League in 2021 and batted .391 with four home runs and 18 RBI’s last season, along with 21 stolen bases. Bryson has improved every season with the Bearcat Baseball program. His IQ, work ethic, and passion for the game are all phenomenal. He is always trying to find ways to get better and break down the game in more detail to fine-tune his craft.

