Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards grants to support youth literacy initiatives

SAN MIGUEL — Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded Pleasant Valley School a $4000 grant to support youth literacy initiatives. This local grant award is part of more than $3 million in grants awarded this fall to nearly 760 nonprofit organizations, libraries, and schools across the 46 states that Dollar General serves.

“Roadrunners always win the RACE because they are responsible, academic, courteous, and enthusiastic.”

This project will serve all students in first through sixth grades (approximately 60). Funds will be used to purchase sets of books for novel studies at individual reading levels. Students will be divided into small groups of 3-6 students at similar reading levels, with a teacher or paraeducator leading each group. Students will delve into a novel with great depth in an extended literacy lesson. The expectation is for all students to make progress in reading and find the love of reading due to this literacy adventure.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

“The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has been proud to invest in literacy and education programs in the communities we call home for nearly 30 years,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and vice president of corporate social responsibility at Dollar General. “As the educational landscape continues to shift, our hope is that these funds will help increase access and resources for students, educators, and communities dedicated to reading and learning.”

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $200 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.

About

Pleasant Valley School, nestled in the beautiful vineyard-covered hills of San Miguel, has been creating successful learners and members of the community since 1884. Students in kindergarten through sixth grade attend this wonderful school, and despite its small size, the school still provides the equivalent 21st Century education that is available in the much larger districts.

About

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $200 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy, a general education diploma or English proficiency. Each year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation provides financial support to schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of Dollar General stores and distribution centers. To learn more about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation or apply for a literacy grant, visit dgliteracy.org .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...