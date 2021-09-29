Funds will improve the park trail system for visitors, restore sensitive habitats, and protect archaeological sites

SACRAMENTO — Governor Newsom recently signed budget trailer bill AB 170 that includes $1 million for existing Garrapata State Park trails.

Garrapata State Park is situated on the northern end of the Big Sur coast and features seven miles of scenic rocky shoreline, coves, and the sandy expanse of Garrapata Beach. The park extends along four miles of State Coast Highway 1, encompassing a total of 2,902 acres.

“My request for funding in this year’s budget for Garrapata State Park will improve the park trail system for visitors, restore sensitive habitats, and protect archaeological sites,” noted Laird. “I thank Governor Newsom and my colleagues for their collaboration on this historic budget for Senate District 17 and the California coast.”

The funds will be directed toward the Coastal Habitat Restoration and Trail Improvement Management Plan published by the California Department of Parks and Recreation to address outstanding rehabilitation and restoration projects along the coastal bluffs and shoreline of the west side of Highway 1. Funds will be administered by the State Coastal Conservancy through grants to State Parks who will take the lead in implementing projects.

“Garrapata State Park is one of the most scenic and frequently trafficked regions of our beautiful state. The projects funded by this year’s budget will ensure Californians and visitors from across the world can continue to enjoy the beauty and recreational opportunities it offers,” said Laird. “I eagerly await the successful rehabilitation of existing trails that show signs of accelerated erosion, in addition to habitat restoration for the Smith’s Blue Butterfly and the California Red-legged Frogs.”

Further details regarding the distribution of the funds will be released in the coming months.

Senator John Laird represents the 17th State Senate District, which includes all of Santa Cruz and San Luis Obispo counties, the majority of Monterey County, as well as parts of Santa Clara County. He previously served as the Secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency, member of the State Integrated Waste Management Board, a member of the State Assembly, Executive Director of the Santa Cruz Aids Project, and two terms as Santa Cruz Mayor. His lifetime of public service and social justice advocacy saw him become one of the first openly gay mayors to serve in the United States. Senator Laird has been a long-time resident of Santa Cruz with his spouse John Flores.

