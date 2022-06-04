Vanessa Valentine (35) was last seen in Nipomo on May 25

NIPOMO — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of a missing woman from Nipomo.

On May 31, Vanessa Valentine (35) was reported missing by a family member who last saw her in Nipomo on May 25.

Valentine is 5’3″ tall, 110 pounds, with reddish-brown hair and brown eyes.

advertisement

Valentine had recently moved to the area from Minnesota. She is known to associate with the transient population in the Nipomo area. If anyone has information on her whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (805) 781-4550.

Vanessa Valentine (35)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...