PASO ROBLES — (UPDATE 4:25 P.M.) The search for a five-year-old child who was swept away in the San Marcos river crossing has now been called off.

Reports say the search was called off due to extreme weather conditions. The child’s mother was rescued earlier today with the help of neighbors. First responders say they hope to resume the search when weather conditions improve.

The boy’s father told KSBY they were on their way to school in San Miguel from Heritage Ranch Monday morning. He said with no signs of road closures, his wife decided to keep driving and the vehicle became stuck.

(UPDATE 2:15 p.m.) The search continues for a child who has been swept away in the San Marcos river crossing near San Miguel.

CHP’S H-70 helicopter was called in between 10:30 and 11 a.m. to help search for the child swept away by the river. However, officials have reported their visibility is difficult due to the weather and debris in the water.

Six engines and a hand crew from Nacimiento and USAR are also assisting.

According to CAL Fire, a woman and child were in a vehicle trying to cross the creek when the vehicle was impacted by a down tree. The woman was pulled to safety by a neighbor, but the child was not able to be rescued.

As of 2 p.m. there are no updates on the child or confirmation on what happened to the vehicle.

CAL FIRE says the area the car was trying to cross was impacted by a downed tree. A neighbor tried to help rescue those inside and while a woman was pulled to safety, the child was not able to be rescued.

CAL Fire says the area was extremely difficult to access due to downed trees and the area being washed.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

Reports have been made that a water rescue is in the process to save a five-year-old boy who was swept away in the Salinas River near San Marcos Road. CAL Fire is responding to this emergency.

More information to follow as updates become available.

