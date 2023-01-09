PASO ROBLES — Due to widespread flooding, Paso Robles Emergency Services is urging all residents to stay off the roadways whenever possible until the flooding subsides.
The following roads are closed, likely with more to follow:
- 10th Street and Olive Street
- 21st Street between Pine Street and Riverside Ave
- North River Road between Union Road and the Monterey County Line
- South River Road between Niblick Road and 13th Street
- Scott Street between Creston Road and Commerce Way
The City has added additional crews to respond to weather-related emergency calls throughout the City as priorities dictate.
The National Weather Service (NWS) is advising this is the first of two significant rain events for Paso Robles. This storm is forecast to bring 1⁄4” per hour through this evening. After a brief interruption, a second storm is forecast for the morning of Jan. 10 bringing possible thunderstorms and approximately 1” of rain per hour.
Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services reminds everyone to please avoid the roadways as much as possible during this time. For storm and road closure information, please call (805) 227-7506. For emergencies please call 911.