PASO ROBLES — Due to widespread flooding, Paso Robles Emergency Services is urging all residents to stay off the roadways whenever possible until the flooding subsides.

The following roads are closed, likely with more to follow:

10th Street and Olive Street

21st Street between Pine Street and Riverside Ave

North River Road between Union Road and the Monterey County Line

South River Road between Niblick Road and 13th Street

Scott Street between Creston Road and Commerce Way

The City has added additional crews to respond to weather-related emergency calls throughout the City as priorities dictate.

advertisement

The National Weather Service (NWS) is advising this is the first of two significant rain events for Paso Robles. This storm is forecast to bring 1⁄4” per hour through this evening. After a brief interruption, a second storm is forecast for the morning of Jan. 10 bringing possible thunderstorms and approximately 1” of rain per hour.

Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services reminds everyone to please avoid the roadways as much as possible during this time. For storm and road closure information, please call (805) 227-7506. For emergencies please call 911.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...