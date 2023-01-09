Evacuation order issued for area west of Navajo Avenue

PASO ROBLES — (Updated at 2:51 p.m.) Effective immediately, the Paso Robles Police Department has placed the area west of Navajo Avenue under evacuation orders.

ORDER: All residences in the area west of South River Road including the following areas are ordered to evacuate immediately for their safety:

Villa Del Rio apartments on Rio Court.

Residents between 70 Navajo Avenue and 96 Navajo Avenue.

Residents between 203 Vista Del Rio Court and 213 Vista Del Rio Court.

This order includes all roads that lead from the above described areas.

An Evacuation Order means there is an immediate threat to life and property, and you should leave now.

As you prepare to evacuate be sure to take any medications, pets, family valuables, etc with you. Please drive carefully toward higher ground and follow the instructions of law enforcement personnel.

Evacuees can find shelter at the Ponderosa Pavillion located at the Mid-State Fairgrounds at 2198 Riverside avenue.

(Original Story)

An evacuation warning has been issued for the area west of South River road at Navajo and Rio Courts. Rising flood waters have reached critical levels, and residents in the following areas are advised to prepare for possible evacuation for their safety:

Residents at Villa Del Rio apartments between 82 Rio Court and 98 Rio Court

Residents between 70 Navajo Avenue to 96 Navajo Avenue

Residents including 203 Vista Del Rio Court to 213 Vista Del Rio Court

Paso Robles city staff continue to closely monitor this situation and will update evacuation warnings at prcity.com/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=Evacuation-Warnings-for-Paso-Robles-36.

