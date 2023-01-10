Evacuation orders issued for Riverbank Lane, Summer Creek Lane, Edgewater Lane, Paso Robles Street, and more

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Police Department has placed several evacuation orders in areas near the Salinas river — effective immediately.

ORDER: All residences in the area along Riverbank Lane, including the following areas, are ordered to evacuate immediately for their safety:

Residents between Riverbank Lane 118-160

Residents between Summer Creek Lane 1638–1705

Residents between Edgewater Lane 161–172

Residents and businesses between 390–406 Paso Robles Street

Residents and businesses between Union Road & River Oaks Road

An Evacuation Order means there is an immediate threat to life and property, and you should leave now.

advertisement

PRPD reminds you that as you prepare to evacuate, be sure to take any medications, pets, family valuables, etc. with you. Please drive carefully toward higher ground and follow the instructions of law enforcement personnel.

Evacuees can find shelter at the Ponderosa Pavillion located at the Mid-State Fairgrounds at 2198 Riverside avenue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...