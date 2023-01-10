PASO ROBLES — Effective immediately, the Paso Robles Police Department has placed the area of Riverbank Lane under evacuation warnings.

Warning: All residences in the area along Riverbank Lane including the following areas are ordered to evacuate immediately for their safety:

1700 Block Summer Creek Lane

All of Shadow Creek Lane

All of Stillwater Court

All of Sandcove Lane

All of Waterfall Lane

Bridgegate Lane between Riverbank and Stillwater Court

An Evacuation Warning means a threat to life and property is developing, and you should be prepared to leave.

advertisement

As you prepare to evacuate be sure to take any medications, pets, family valuables, etc with you. Please drive carefully toward higher ground and follow the instructions of law enforcement personnel.

Evacuees can find shelter at the Ponderosa Pavillion located at the Mid-State Fairgrounds at 2198 Riverside avenue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...