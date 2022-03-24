The workshop will be held March 24 in the City Hall building

PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles encourages the community to attend a public workshop regarding the City’s Short-Term Rental Ordinance. The workshop will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, and will be conducted in a hybrid format with both in-person and virtual participation options available.

Council last discussed the ordinance in the Aug. 18, 2020 meeting. At that time Council received a status report on short-term rentals in the City. The City implemented its short-term rental ordinance in 2019, and part of that included a yearly review.

The City began receiving rental applications again on Dec. 9, 2019, and as of Aug. 1, 2020, the City received 398 applications. At the time, there were 45 non-compliant rentals operating without a permit in city limits, according to the staff report. Short-term rentals need a permit to operate in the City. This accumulated to an 85 percent compliance rate for short-term rentals in the City.

Noise and parking were the majority of complaints received on the Host Compliance Hotline at the time. There was an average of two complaint calls received per month. Council received and filed the status report but gave staff direction to distribute compliance notification letters and establish a web-based monitoring dashboard for the rentals.

The Short-Term Rental Ordinance will expire on Aug. 6, three years after it was first adopted. The City is drafting amendments to the ordinance to be considered by the Planning Commission and City Council at public hearings over the next few months with the intention of updating the ordinance before it expires.

During the workshop, the Community Development Department will present an overview of the short-term rental program and issues identified in the over two years of its operation. The community will have an opportunity to provide input on what is working and what needs improvement.

The public may attend the workshop in Council Chambers on the ground floor of the City Hall/Library building at 1000 Spring Street or watch the meeting live on YouTube (prcity.com/youtube). Comments can be delivered in person or by calling (805) 865-PASO (7276) during the meeting. Written comments are also welcome in advance of the meeting. Please email comments to planning@prcity.com.

For more information about the short-term rental program, please visit the City’s website at prcity.com/str

