PASO ROBLES – The City of Paso Robles is now accepting applications for appointments to fill one vacancy for a Board of Commissioner and one Tenant Board of Commissioner on the Paso Robles Housing Authority Board of Commissioners.

The Paso Robles Housing Authority Board of Commissioners consists of seven members appointed by the Paso Robles City Council. Commissioner applicants must be residents of either City of Paso Robles or San Luis Obispo County and must be a tenant over 62 years of age owned or managed by the Housing Authority.

The Housing Authority is a separate agency from the City of Paso Robles, and advises Public Housing Management and determines policy, procedures, and direction of the Housing Authority. The Board of Commissioners meets the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at 901 30th Street, Paso Robles.

Applications may be obtained at City Hall (1000 Spring Street) or the Housing Authority (901 30th Street).

Applications may also be downloaded here or by searching “advisory application” on the City’s website.

Applications are due by Friday, Jan. 29, at 5 p.m. at Paso Robles City Hall, 1000 Spring Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446, or via email.

Advisory Body applications can be emailed to cityclerk@prcity.com, mailed via USPS, or dropped in the dropbox in the lobby of City Hall. All applications must be received by the deadline.

For additional information, please call City Clerk at (805)237-3960 or the Planning Department at (805)237-3970, or David Cooke, Executive Director of the Housing Authority, at (805)238-4015 or dcooke@pasoroblesha.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related