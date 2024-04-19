PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles is unveiling brand new year-round lighting in City Park this Friday at 8 p.m. Following the success of the holiday lighting display in November 2023, which garnered widespread public support and boosted local businesses, the City is adding year-round park lighting to extend the festive atmosphere throughout the year.

According to a press release from the City, merchants and hoteliers experienced increased business and occupancy rates, with a 20 percent surge in Transient Occupancy Tax in December alone.

Encouraged by the enthusiastic feedback from residents and local leaders, the City Council expressed a desire to bring year-round lighting to City Park. Subsequently, city staff collaborated with L.A. Christmas Light Installers (LACLI), the designers and installers of the holiday lights, to propose a comprehensive plan for year-round lighting.

The year-round display includes illuminating 21 trees in City Park, with a focus on enhancing the beauty of the large heritage oaks. Depending on tree size and structure, anywhere from 30 to 150 lights will be installed in each designated tree. The proposed lighting utilizes durable and waterproof lights that are easily removable for the holiday season, ensuring flexibility and ease of maintenance.

The year-round lights will be lit for the first time on the evening of Friday, April 19, at approximately 8 p.m. The lights will remain up until November when they will be replaced with holiday lighting.

For more information about the City of Paso Robles and upcoming events, please visit prcity.com.

