PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services reminds residents of the importance of being prepared in the event of a wildfire. To better assist the community in being prepared, PRFES created the Wildfire Preparedness Plan.

During the Fall months, the Central Coast and Southern California regions experience an excessive increase in critical fire conditions. Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services encourages residents to do the following:

• Create defensible space around their residence

• Create a Family Disaster Plan

• Be ready to evacuate early if the need arises

• Sign-up for Reverse 911

“Prior preparations are invaluable during wildfires,” states Randy Harris, a Battalion Chief and the City’s Fire Marshal. “During critical fire weather, an advancing wildfire can spread so fast that residents get little to no advanced warning.”

For more information, visit the Fire and Emergency Services Page at www.prcity.com.

