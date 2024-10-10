PASO ROBLES — On Monday, October 7, at approximately 5:11 p.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a vegetation fire near the riverbed by Highway 101 and Highway 46 East. Firefighters arrived to find fire and smoke near the northbound lanes of Highway 101. The fire was contained to 1/3 of an acre.

A total of 27 firefighters from multiple agencies, including Cal Fire, Atascadero, and Templeton, worked together to extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

