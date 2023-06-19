Prompt response by fire and emergency services ensures timely control of the blaze

PASO ROBLES — At 2:22 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services was dispatched to the area of 2550 Dry Creek Road for a reported vegetation fire.

The first arriving unit reported approximately 1⁄4 acre burning under the power lines at a slow rate of spread with structures in the area. Access to the fire was impeded due to a downed power line and the fire being dissected by multiple fences. The fire was fully controlled at .77 acres at 4:55 p.m.

Three fire engines, a prevention officer, a battalion chief from Paso Robles Fire and one water tender from Paso Robles Public Works responded. Under the City’s Automatic Aid Agreement with Cal Fire / SLO County Fire three engines, one air attack, one dozer, and a battalion chief responded to assist in containing the fire. Additional assistance was provided by PG&E.

The cause of the fire was determined to be from a downed power line following a bird strike.

