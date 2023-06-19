PASO ROBLES — In the early hours of Wednesday, June 14, a citizen at the Golden Hill Mobil gas station in Paso Robles flagged down a police officer to report a suspicious vehicle and person at the gas pumps. Responding to the call, officers intercepted the suspicious vehicle as it departed the gas station and initiated contact with the driver, identified as Carlos Davis, a 38-year-old resident of Santa Barbara County.

During the encounter, officers discovered that Davis had a fixed blade knife concealed in his waistband, leading to his immediate arrest for the offense of carrying a concealed weapon. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded additional concerning items, including ammunition, pepper spray, a stab-resistant vest, a stun gun, and a replica Glock handgun. Furthermore, officers discovered a scanner tuned to the “police” channel, a black ski mask, and duct tape.

Carlos Davis was subsequently booked into the SLO County Jail on multiple felony charges related to the possession of weapons and other associated items. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

advertisement

Individuals with any relevant information regarding this case are encouraged to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be reached at 805-549-STOP.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...