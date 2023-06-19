Investigation suggests the child failed to check for approaching vehicles before crossing the street

PASO ROBLES — On Sunday evening, a traffic collision occurred at the intersection of Cedarwood Drive and Teak Drive in Paso Robles. The incident involved a male child, aged 8, who was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Cedarwood Drive.

Upon receiving a report of the collision, the Paso Robles Police Department dispatched officers to the scene. They found the injured child, who had sustained moderate injuries as a result of the accident. The child was promptly transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggest that drugs or alcohol were not contributing factors in the incident. It appears that the child, who was riding a self-propelled scooter, failed to check for approaching vehicles before crossing the street. Although the vehicle involved was reportedly traveling at a slow speed of approximately 10-15 MPH, it was unable to avoid the collision.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the collision to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.

