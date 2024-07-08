PASO ROBLES — A fire is currently blazing on the 3000 block of Creston Road. According to CAL FIRE, the fire started just after 6 p.m. and as of 7 p.m. the fire is at 10 acres and zero percent contained. CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo Unit is currently responding. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

At 7:04 p.m. CAL FIRE reported that forward progress has stopped.

fire.ca.gov/incidents/2024/7/8/franklin-fire/

There are currently 1,065 customers in the area without power.

No further details are available at this time. Paso Robles Press will be following this story and updating as more information becomes available.

