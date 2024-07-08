Volunteer opportunities include ReStores, new home construction, grant writing, and more

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County (Habitat SLO) is seeking volunteers of all ages and skill sets to support its Home Preservation, Affordable Housing, and Neighborhood Revitalization programs. Opportunities are available throughout the county and registration is easy at habitatslo.org.

“We’re always looking for greeters and volunteers for both our Paso and San Luis Obispo ReStore locations,” said Volunteer Coordinator Colleen Stefanek. Habitat ReStores fund the programs.

Currently, Habitat SLO is building nine new homes on Vine Street in Paso Robles, and volunteers are invited to get involved.

“If you enjoy getting your hands dirty, our build site on Vine Street is a great opportunity,” Stefanek said. “No experience necessary: just a willingness to participate.”

There is an immediate need for Vine Street volunteers on July 6 and 13. For other upcoming opportunities, contact Stefanek at (805) 538-1881 or colleen@habitatslo.org. Beyond the ReStores and build sites, Habitat SLO has a wide range of volunteer opportunities for all skill levels and physical capabilities.

“We are also looking for administrative volunteers, fundraising committee members, and individuals to help find and write grants,” said Director of Development Dawn Smith. “If you are committed to helping senior citizens safely age in place, increasing affordable housing options, and building healthy communities, reach out to me at dawn@habitatslo.org or (805) 316-1192. Join us in building hope in SLO County.”

For more information and updates on volunteering opportunities, visit habitatslo.org or follow Habitat SLO on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn. Habitat SLO is a Habitat for Humanity International affiliate. To make a difference in the lives of local neighbors in need, supporters are encouraged to donate to Habitat for Humanity SLO County at habitatslo.org. Gifts stay local and can be made in honor or memory of friends, colleagues, and loved ones.

Feature Image: Habitat for Humanity ReStore volunteers pose in front of one of the nonprofit’s trucks. Photo provided by Habitat SLO

