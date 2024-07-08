PASO ROBLES — A vehicle crash occurred on July 4 at the intersection of SR-46 and SR-41, known as the Cholame “Y.” One vehicle was in the turn pocket to make a left turn onto northbound SR-41 from eastbound SR-46, while the other vehicle was driving westbound on SR-46 just east of the intersection. As the vehicles approached the intersection, the vehicle turning left onto SR-41 turned directly in front of the westbound vehicle, causing the collision.

No serious injuries were reported, with a possible broken wrist being the worst of the injuries. The occupants of one vehicle were from Salinas, and the other vehicle’s occupants were from Tulare. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to have been a factor in the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.

More information is expected to be released by CHP at a later date.

