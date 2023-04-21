Learn How to Keep Your Furry Family Members Safe During Disasters with North SLO County CERT’s Free Course

PASO ROBLES — Disasters can strike at any time, and they can be especially challenging for pet owners. In the event of a wildfire, earthquake, flood, or any other emergency situation, it is crucial to have a plan in place for your pets. They are important members of your family and should be included in your emergency preparedness plans.

The North San Luis Obispo County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is offering a Disaster Preparedness for Companion Animals course to help pet owners prepare for emergencies. This course teaches pet owners how to create a disaster kit for their pets, develop a disaster evacuation plan, and provide pet first-aid. Additionally, the course covers how to help your pet cope with disaster-related anxiety or depression.

The course is designed to equip you with the skills to prepare your pet for unexpected emergencies, such as natural disasters. You will learn how to build a disaster kit specifically tailored to your pet’s needs and develop an effective evacuation plan. Additionally, the course will cover essential first-aid techniques for pets and strategies to support your pet’s emotional well-being during and after a disaster.

Dr. Dan Jones, a licensed veterinarian, will lead the course and be available to answer any questions you may have. You will have ample time to interact with Dr. Jones and receive personalized guidance on how to prepare your pet for emergency situations.

Disaster Preparedness for Companion Animals will be presented at the Paso Robles Public Safety Center, 900 Park Street, in downtown Paso Robles, on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. This class is free. To register, visit forms.gle/cMueei7foSTTbYC77.

Contact John Spooner, Training Coordinator, at NorthSLOCountyCERT@gmail.com or (805) 588-2172 for additional information.

