This will be the Regional Mexican group’s second appearance at the California Mid-State Fair

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair has announced that Los Tucanes De Tijuana has been confirmed to perform in concert Thursday, July 27, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center and is part of the Michelob Ultra Concert Series presented by Visit SLOCAL. This will be Los Tucanes De Tijuana’s second appearance at the California Mid-State Fair, having last appeared in 2005.

Ticket prices for the show are $30, $50, and $75 and will go on sale Thursday, April 27, starting at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on the California Mid-State Fair’s Official website MidStateFair.com. The Box Office cannot guarantee the authenticity or validity of any tickets purchased outside of our official channels.

Los Tucanes De Tijuana have sold more than 20 million records over their 36-year career. Being one of the most successful Regional Mexican groups, Los Tucanes De Tijuana placed six titles in a single list on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums, released 80 radio hits, was awarded one Latin Grammy for Best Norteño Album, “365 días,” with a total of 9 Latin Grammy nominations, 8 Lo Nuestro Award nominations, and 5 Grammy nominations.

advertisement

Best known for, “La Chona,” “El Tucanazo,” “Mis Tres Animales,” “El Centenario,” and many more songs, their music has crossed borders across the world and are synonymous with dancing, singing, fun, and family entertainment.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...