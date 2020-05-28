The 16th District Agricultural Association Board of Directors have announced that the 2020 California Mid-State Fair, scheduled to take place July 22 through August 2, has been canceled. The decision was based on the current restrictions from state and local leaders regarding mass gatherings. After thorough discussion, the Board voted unanimously to cancel the 2020 Fair.

Board president David Baldwin said, “The well-being and health of our community is our top priority. Putting on a safe and fun Fair has always been our goal, and we had remained hopeful that the 2020 Fair could indeed happen. However, the current restrictions have made that impossible. We will miss this year’s Fair tremendously, but we are now turning our focus to making sure our 4-H, FFA and Industrial Arts exhibitors are taken care of.”

Interim CEO Bojorquez said, “We are deeply saddened that we will not be able to host this year’s Fair and the decision was not made lightly. But, it is the right decision in order to protect the health and safety of our patrons. Our Board and staff will continue to focus our efforts to support our youth exhibitors and although we will miss seeing all the smiles, eating all the food, and experiencing all the fun this year, we will be back to celebrate “The Biggest Little Fair…Anywhere” in 2021.”

For further information on admission or concert ticket refunds, exhibit procedures, livestock & horse events and vendors, please visit our website at www.MidStateFair.com.

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair is set to run July 21 – August 1 and we will be celebrating our 75th Anniversary.

