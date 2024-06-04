PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is once again teaming up with Helm & Sons Amusements to offer free carnival rides on Opening Day, Wednesday, July 17. The fairgrounds main gate and carnival open at 4 p.m. and will be open until fairclosing at midnight. Of course, carnival ride height and size restrictions still apply, but everyone rides for free in the Main Carnival and Cub Country! And yes, this does include the Big Splash water ride, PLUR Spinning Coaster, and Medusa. Visit MidStateFair.com for a full ride list.

The promotion does not include Fair admission. It does not include games, as those will be “pay-as-you-play” as usual and cannot be combined with any other promotion or discount. “Wow Express” passes will be available for purchase on Wednesday, July 17 for $30 for those who want to skip the ride lines.

“We are pleased to bring back this great deal for all fairgoers. It’s a fun way to welcome the community back on our grounds,” said California Mid-State Fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez.

Pre-sale “Unlimited Ride Wristbands” for Main Carnival and Cub Country, presented by Subaru SLO, are on sale now for all other days of the Fair and can be purchased through Helm & Sons Amusements at MidStateFair.com. Support local youth non-profit organizations by purchasing your unlimited carnival ride wristband vouchers directly from them. You can find a list of participating organizations at MidStateFair.com.

