PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair announced that Nickelback has been confirmed to perform in concert on Wednesday, July 24. Special guest Dillon James will open the show starting at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center and is part of the Michelob Ultra Concert Series presented by Visit SLO CAL.

Ticket prices for the show are $50, $90, $130, and $175 and will go on sale Friday, March 8, starting at 10 a.m. to the general public. New this year is a program called “Local Fan of the Fair” which will allow registered local fans one-hour early access to purchase tickets. For more information about this early access, please visit MidStateFair.com.

Tickets can be purchased on the California Mid-State Fair’s Official website MidStateFair.com. The Box Office cannot guarantee the authenticity or validity of any tickets purchased outside of our official channel.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair takes place in Paso Robles, and runs July 17 through July 28.

