Due to the current COVID-19 guidelines provided by The County of San Luis Obispo, the 2020 Central Coast Wine Competition, 2020 Central Coast Vinegar Competition and 2020 California Craft Spirits Competition have been postponed to a later date in the summer.

Current registered wineries and businesses have been contacted. Registration will stay open for all three until the new deadline of Friday, July 3, 2020. In addition, the 2020 Home Winemaking Competition has been postponed. That registration deadline has already past and exhibitors have been contacted. To enter the commercial competitions please go to centralcoastwinecomp.com/enter-online.

For more information or questions, please contact exhibits@midstatefair.com.

