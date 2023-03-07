Meat Rabbit Pens, Market Broiler Pens and Market Turkeys will have their own online auction this year

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair has announced a new online auction in 2023 for the Meat Rabbit Pens, Market Broiler Pens and Market Turkeys.

With the addition of the online auction, the following small animal entry limit changes will take place: Exhibitors may exhibit one Rabbit Meat Pen, plus one Market Turkey, plus one Broiler Meat Pen.

These changes do not impact the entry limits for large market animals or breeding animals. The top four Rabbit Meat Pens, Market Turkeys, and Broiler Meat Pens will still be required to sell in the Sale of Champions on July 29, and will not be included in the online auction. All Market Animals will be included in our online Add-On Program that is accepting add-on bids from July 30 through Aug. 6.

advertisement

The Fair staff hope this online auction will help the Small Animal Exhibitors with an option to sell their market projects. For additional information, please visit our website, MidStateFair.com.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”

Small Animal Auction Coming Online for 2023 CMSF Small Animal Auction Coming Online for 2023 CMSF Photos by Brittany App

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...