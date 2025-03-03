PASO ROBLES — Country music superstar Keith Urban is set to take the stage at the 2025 California Mid-State Fair as part of his “High & Alive World Tour.” The concert, featuring special guests Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen, and Karley Scott Collins, will be held on Thursday, July 24, at 7 p.m. in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 7, at 10 a.m. through the Fair’s official website, MidStateFair.com

Prices range from $65 to $160, and for the first time, fans can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.

advertisement

The 2025 California Mid-State Fair runs from July 16 through July 27, with this year’s theme: “Off To The Races!” For tickets and more information, visit MidStateFair.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...