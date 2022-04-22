Tickets On-Sale Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m.

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce that Journey has been confirmed to perform in concert on Wednesday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m. An opening act will be announced at a later date. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This will be the band’s fourth appearance at the Fair, having last performed eight years ago in 2014.

Ticket prices for the show are $38, $58, $98, and $133 for reserved seating, and $133 for Pit/Standing section and will go on sale Friday, April 29, starting at 10 a.m. online only at MidStateFair.com.

One of the most legendary rock bands of all time, Journey, will bring its spectacular live show to the Fair in Paso Robles this summer. The diamond-selling Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ performance will include many of their global chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” and “Lights,” and more.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31, and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!”

