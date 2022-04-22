The fundraiser benefits the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

PASO ROBLES — The community is invited to the 2nd Annual Backyard Jam Fundraiser on June 1. It benefits the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center’s free Visual and Performing Arts Program.

An art giveaway was held at the first Backyard Jam Benefit. Contributed Photo

Guests will enjoy live music performed by the Youth Arts Student and Alumni Bands, led by Kunchang Lee. In addition to the music, tickets include a meal from Roots on Railroad and two draft drinks donated by The Backyard on Thirteenth. Support will help raise critical funds for Paso Robles Youth Arts Center’s free visual and performing arts program.

Bring your inspiration and your checkbook to sponsor local students.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Per parentsamurai.com, Music helps teens safely explore ideas and emotions and express themselves without words. Exposure to positive influences through music can help teens learn coping mechanisms and appropriate responses to stressful situations. Music also helps teens connect to social groups and gain a feeling of belonging. parentsamurai.com

“We live in the most incredible community. Last year’s inaugural Backyard Jam was a creative way to offer an outdoor performance venue for our young musicians, many of whom had not picked up their instruments or played together since the pandemic. They began collaborating, singing and writing lyrics together again after school, and ultimately performed to standing ovations and a sold-out crowd,” said Emily Jagger, Development Director.

She adds, “This year’s band students are already rehearsing for what will surely be an even bigger concert! We are so grateful to the Backyard on Thirteenth for providing the perfect space for our musicians to do what they do best while helping the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center raise critical funds for its free program. A heartfelt thank you to all of our sponsors who make this event possible for students and the community.”

Thank you to Backyard Jam Sponsors: The Backyard on Thirteenth, Roots on Railroad, Pear Valley Vineyards, Mechanics Bank, SESLOC Federal Credit Union, Community West Bank, Gwen Severson, Realtor RE/MAX Success, Chrissy Harley, Loan Officer at KD Capital Mortgage, Sensorio, and Pat Bland, Paso Robles Youth Arts Center Board of Directors, President and 2020 Roblan of the Year.

When: June 1 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Where: The Backyard on Thirteenth, Paso Robles

Tickets are on sale here, linktr.ee/backyard_jam

About Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

Founded in 1998, the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center is a non-profit organization whose mission is to enrich the lives of area youth with free, after-school classes in the visual and performing arts in a safe, nurturing environment. The organization seeks to promote self-reliance, enhance self-esteem and instill a sense of wholeness in local youth by providing a safe, accessible environment where they can experience the arts, thereby promoting cultural understanding and enhancing the community. Paso Robles Youth Arts Center believes the arts are vital to cognitive growth and development, and are the driving forces behind all other learning for our youth as they become contributing members of the community. Paso Robles Youth Arts Center has been providing children ages 5 to 18 with FREE classes for 24 years! In full operation, the organization offers 50 classes weekly and fills 3000 students seats annually, in their after-school program. Paso Robles Youth Arts Center relies entirely on donations, private and public funding, grants, and scholarships.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...