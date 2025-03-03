PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Library has a packed schedule of events this March, offering programs for all ages. Highlights include free AARP tax assistance (March 1 – April 5), legal aid from CRLA (March 4 & 18), and a Dungeons & Dragons gathering on March 10.

Tech-savvy patrons can sign up for introductory computer classes (March 12, 19 & 26), while craft lovers can register (March 14–28) for an April 2 terracotta pot wind chime workshop. Other events include a Socrates Café discussion (March 18), a book group meeting on The Chanel Sisters (March 19), and a screening of Hidden Figures at the Cinema Club (March 28). Teens can create their own vision boards on March 25 at Centennial Park.

Regular story times continue for babies, toddlers, preschoolers, and school-age children. The library, located at 1000 Spring Street, is open Monday–Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit prcity.com/library for details and registration.

